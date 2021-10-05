Early voting begins for Albuquerque local election

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Starting Oct. 5, early voting begins for Albuqerque's Regular Local Election.
Voters may vote in-person or hand-deliver their absentee ballot to the Bernalillo County Clerk's Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between now and Oct. 15. The office is at 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A, Albuquerque.
The early voting period closes Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2. Same-day registration is available for early voting.
19 other early voting locations will open Oct. 16.
Among the ballot items is voting for the mayor, seats in Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9; a bonding bill for a new stadium for New Mexico United and a general purpose bonding bill for the city.
