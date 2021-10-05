Early voting begins for Albuquerque local election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Starting Oct. 5, early voting begins for Albuqerque's Regular Local Election.

Voters may vote in-person or hand-deliver their absentee ballot to the Bernalillo County Clerk's Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between now and Oct. 15. The office is at 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A, Albuquerque.