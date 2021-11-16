Early voting begins for Albuquerque City Council runoff election | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Early voting begins for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 16, 2021 06:39 PM
Created: November 16, 2021 03:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Early voting has started for the Albuquerque City Council runoff election. Voters in Districts 7 and 9 are heading to the polls to settle who will represent them. 

"Early voting starts today, Nov, 16 and ends of Dec. 4," said Lina Stover, Bernalillo County clerk. 

District 7 covers Uptown and parts of the Northeast Heights. The District 7 candidates include:

  • Tammy Fiebelkorn: A small business owner, and environmental economist. Her priorities include transitioning to clean energy, providing COVID-relief to businesses and families and programs to address substance abuse and behavioral health.
  • Lori Robertson: A commercial real estate agent, and small business owner.  She said public safety is the biggest issue facing Albuquerque right now. 

District 9 covers the far Southeast Heights and Foothills. The District 9 candidates include:

  • Renee Grout: A small business owner. Her top priorities are crime and homelessness. 
  • Rob Grilley: President of the Board of Common Bond New Mexico. His top priorities are crime, homelessness and economic development. 

Early voting runs through Dec. 4. Election Day is set for Dec. 7.  

"I urge all voters in districts seven and nine to vote. This is big deal. Your community is counting on you,” Stover said.

For a list of early voting locations, click here.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

City breaks ground on 'Rail Trail' project in downtown Albuquerque
City breaks ground on 'Rail Trail' project in downtown Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases
What is Albuquerque doing to address homelessness?
What is Albuquerque doing to address homelessness?
APD arrests 8 suspected drunk drivers at checkpoint
APD arrests 8 suspected drunk drivers at checkpoint
New Mexico education official seeks $6M budget increase
State Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, right, presents a budget proposal alongside Gwen Perea Warniment, Deputy Secretary of Teaching, Learning and Assessment on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Steinhaus asked the Legislature for a $6.7 million funding increase to hire more analysts, finance experts and others to oversee state education programs. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)