Early voting begins for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 16, 2021 06:39 PM
Created: November 16, 2021 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Early voting has started for the Albuquerque City Council runoff election. Voters in Districts 7 and 9 are heading to the polls to settle who will represent them.
"Early voting starts today, Nov, 16 and ends of Dec. 4," said Lina Stover, Bernalillo County clerk.
District 7 covers Uptown and parts of the Northeast Heights. The District 7 candidates include:
District 9 covers the far Southeast Heights and Foothills. The District 9 candidates include:
Early voting runs through Dec. 4. Election Day is set for Dec. 7.
"I urge all voters in districts seven and nine to vote. This is big deal. Your community is counting on you,” Stover said.
For a list of early voting locations, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company