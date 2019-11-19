Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election | KOB 4
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 07:47 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 07:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting for the Dec. 10 Albuquerque runoff election begins Tuesday, Nov. 19. Four Albuquerque City Council candidates are duking it out – there are two districts still up for grabs. 

"Over 22,000 voters cast a ballot for a candidate in Albuquerque City Council Districts 2 and 4," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. "Let's keep the momentum going." 

An Albuquerque City Council candidate had to receive 50% of the vote to win. 

Isaac Benton and Zachary Quintero have their sights on District 2. Benton, who been the city councilor for District 2 for more than 10 years, received 42% of the vote. Quintero received 20% of the vote. 

Meanwhile, Brooks Bassan and Ane Romero are hoping to be elected for District 4. Bassan had come close with almost 59% of the district's vote, but Romero also received 42% of the vote. 

Five early voting locations will be open through Dec. 7:

  • Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A (map)
  • Daskalos Center -  5339 Menaul Blvd NE (map)
  • Holly Plaza – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 (map)
  • Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW, Suite E, F (map)
  • The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite B-3 (map)

Early voting locations will be open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 


