Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 07:47 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 07:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting for the Dec. 10 Albuquerque runoff election begins Tuesday, Nov. 19. Four Albuquerque City Council candidates are duking it out – there are two districts still up for grabs.
"Over 22,000 voters cast a ballot for a candidate in Albuquerque City Council Districts 2 and 4," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. "Let's keep the momentum going."
An Albuquerque City Council candidate had to receive 50% of the vote to win.
Isaac Benton and Zachary Quintero have their sights on District 2. Benton, who been the city councilor for District 2 for more than 10 years, received 42% of the vote. Quintero received 20% of the vote.
Meanwhile, Brooks Bassan and Ane Romero are hoping to be elected for District 4. Bassan had come close with almost 59% of the district's vote, but Romero also received 42% of the vote.
Five early voting locations will be open through Dec. 7:
Early voting locations will be open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
