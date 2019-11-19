Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting for the Dec. 10 Albuquerque runoff election begins Tuesday, Nov. 19. Four Albuquerque City Council candidates are duking it out – there are two districts still up for grabs.

"Over 22,000 voters cast a ballot for a candidate in Albuquerque City Council Districts 2 and 4," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. "Let's keep the momentum going."