Early voting begins for Bernalillo County
Early voting begins for Bernalillo County

Kai Porter
October 19, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The first ballots of this year’s election were cast Saturday.

People wasted no time casting their early votes at a polling location on Lomas.

"If you're going to have a democracy, you have to vote,” said early voter Terri Duffy.

Greg and Terry Duffy said there is one big advantage to voting early instead of waiting until Election Day.

"Avoid the lines. We have to work and stuff. It's good to miss the Tuesday crowd and get it done and then you can have that warm voting glow the rest of the time,” Terry said.

This is the state’s first consolidated local election since state lawmakers passed the Local Election Act.

Now elections for things like school board and conservation districts will all be on the same ballot.

This year is also the first time same-day voter registration will be implemented.

"It's more people to participate. It's a good thing,” Greg Duffy said.

Same-day voter registration is only available during early voting, which ends on Nov. 2.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Kai Porter


Updated: October 19, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: October 19, 2019 06:49 PM

