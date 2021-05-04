Early voting begins for CD-1 special election

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 04, 2021 07:18 AM
Created: May 04, 2021 07:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four candidates have their eyes on the Congressional District 1 seat in New Mexico.
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday. County clerks will also begin mailing ballots to voters who have requested an absentee ballot.
Voters can check with their county clerk's office to find a nearby early voting site. Additional early voting locations will open May 15.
Early voting ends on May 29. Election Day will be June 1.
Tessa Mentus and Chris Ramirez will host a debate Tuesday night with Moores, Stansbury and Manning at 6 p.m. live on KOB 4 and online at KOB.com.
Get to know the candidates:
