Early voting ends Saturday in New Mexico

The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office reports that nearly 700,000 people have voted early, so far.

"We’re on track for a record-breaking election, even more so than in 2008 which has been the pinnacle up until now," said Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

After early voting ends on Saturday, people will be allowed to vote in-person on Election Day.

However, Curtas said there could be longer than usual wait times due to the COVID-safe precautions workers are implementing.

"Some of these precautions certainly will lead to longer wait times at the polls, so that’s why we’re encouraging people to vote early if you can," Curtas said. "But if you can’t, if you can only vote on Election Day, which is totally fine of course, there mid-morning, mid-afternoon-- those times are going to be traditionally less crowded. Right in the morning, during the lunch hour and right after work-- through the end of when the polls close at 7pm. Those tend to be the most trafficked times.”



Click here to find information about where to vote