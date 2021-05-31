Early voting for CD-1 special election shows sizable lead for Democrats

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Election Day is this Tuesday – and the last chance for people to cast their vote in the special election to fill the vacant seat in New Mexico’s first congressional district.
Four candidates are on the ballot to replace now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who vacated the seat following her confirmation to the Biden Administration.
Melanie Stansbury is the Democratic candidate, whose campaign platform mirrored President Biden’s agenda – from economic recovery to the environment.
Republican Mark Moores is running on a message of crime and immigration enforcement.
Early voting data shows Democrats lead handily in the overall vote count with 54,111 ballots cast. Republican voters cast 27,934 ballots, and independent voters cast 11,061 ballots.
However, overall early voter turnout has paled in comparison to the 2020 presidential election.
“I guess it’s normal for this type of election,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. “ I’m just hoping that more people get involved and vote.”
Voting polls for the special election open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
