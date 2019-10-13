Early voting for Rail Yards proposal begins Saturday

Rail Yards vendor Victoria Montoya said she is on board with the Rail Yards proposal and that it will help boost the city’s economy.

"Well the improvements they've done so far are great. It's 100% better. Even just with the paving it's really nice,” Montoya said. “We would like to see maybe some electrical outlets with the lights they are putting up. That would be good."

Other people said they support redeveloping certain parts of the Rail Yards property.

"I think right now I’m pretty impressed by how much of the historical factors they're trying to keep up with in the renovations they've done so far so really, just keeping with that would be my biggest thing,” said Rail Yards visitor Alexandra Turpin. “I don't want to see it get changed from its original beauty."

If the proposed bonds are approved, they would not increase voter taxes. Early voting begins Saturday. Election Day is Nov. 5.

For more information about early voting, click here.