Early voting in Rio Rancho municipal election begins Tuesday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 31, 2022 06:28 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 04:11 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – March 1 is Election Day for municipalities that did not opt into the regular local election. That includes New Mexico's third-largest city -- Rio Rancho. Early voting starts Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Voters in Rio Rancho will pick who they want for mayor. Three city council seats are also being voted on, along with three bond issues and six amendments to the city charter.
In the mayoral race -- incumbent Gregg Hull is looking to land his third term as mayor. He's up against Barbara Jordan, a retired Air Force veteran and racial equity activist, and Jaclyn Whilhite, a Rio Rancho high school graduate who studied ecology at UNM.
City Council Districts 2, 3, and 5 are also on the ballot.
In District 2 -- incumbent Jeremy Lenentine is running unopposed.
In District 3 -- incumbent Bob Tyler is facing off against small business owner Joshua Jones, and Clyde Ward, who currently works for the Bernalillo County Assessor's Office.
In District 5 incumbent Karissa Culbreath is running against business owner William Edward Dunn. Culbreath was appointed to the council in 2020.
Voters will also decide on three bond issues for roads, public safety, and quality of life improvements like a new library and parks. Taxes won't change if the bonds are passed.
There will also be six amendments to the city charter for voters to decide on – the biggest of which would create a permanent fund. The city would initially invest $10 million dollars into the fund, and would direct 50% of investment earnings from it to the city general fund for government use.
For more information on Rio Rancho’s Municipal Election, visit rrnm.gov.
