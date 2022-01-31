Early voting in Rio Rancho municipal election begins Tuesday

In District 2 -- incumbent Jeremy Lenentine is running unopposed.

In District 3 -- incumbent Bob Tyler is facing off against small business owner Joshua Jones, and Clyde Ward, who currently works for the Bernalillo County Assessor's Office.

In District 5 incumbent Karissa Culbreath is running against business owner William Edward Dunn. Culbreath was appointed to the council in 2020.

Voters will also decide on three bond issues for roads, public safety, and quality of life improvements like a new library and parks. Taxes won't change if the bonds are passed.

There will also be six amendments to the city charter for voters to decide on – the biggest of which would create a permanent fund. The city would initially invest $10 million dollars into the fund, and would direct 50% of investment earnings from it to the city general fund for government use.

For more information on Rio Rancho’s Municipal Election, visit rrnm.gov.