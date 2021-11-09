Early voting locations for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A runoff election is set for Dec. 7 to decide two Albuquerque City Council seats.
“I urge every eligible voter in districts 7 and 9 to get out and vote," Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said. "If you need to register to vote you can do so from now until Nov. 16, 2021. Your community is counting on you to make your voice heard."
In District 7, none of the six candidates reached the 50% mark during the Nov. 2 election – neither did any of the three District 9 candidates.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting starts Nov. 16 and will end on Dec. 4. There will be 8 Early Voting Convenience Centers open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – but all locations will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.
VOTING ABSENTEE
Voters who would like to vote absentee must request an absentee application. There are three ways to request an application:
Dec. 2 is the deadline for completed applications to be received in the Clerk's Office.
ELECTION DAY
Election Day is Dec. 7. There will be 16 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
