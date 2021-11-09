Early voting locations for Albuquerque City Council runoff election | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Early voting locations for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Early voting locations for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 09, 2021 05:54 PM
Created: November 09, 2021 05:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A runoff election is set for Dec. 7 to decide two Albuquerque City Council seats.

“I urge every eligible voter in districts 7 and 9 to get out and vote," Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said. "If you need to register to vote you can do so from now until Nov. 16, 2021. Your community is counting on you to make your voice heard."

In District 7, none of the six candidates reached the 50% mark during the Nov. 2 election – neither did any of the three District 9 candidates.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting starts Nov. 16 and will end on Dec. 4. There will be 8 Early Voting Convenience Centers open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – but all locations will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.

VOTING ABSENTEE

Voters who would like to vote absentee must request an absentee application. There are three ways to request an application:

  1. Fill out the application on BerncoVotes.org and submit it online
  2. Download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Clerk's Office
  3. Call 505-243-VOTE to request an application and one will be mailed to you

Dec. 2 is the deadline for completed applications to be received in the Clerk's Office.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day is Dec. 7. There will be 16 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases
Tesla camera catches break-in at Albuquerque parking lot
Tesla camera catches break-in at Albuquerque parking lot
Bashir found guilty of first-degree murder in death of UNM baseball player
Bashir found guilty of first-degree murder in death of UNM baseball player
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 3,370 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 3,370 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
4 Investigates: Family files lawsuit in death of inmate at MDC
4 Investigates: Family files lawsuit in death of inmate at MDC