Early voting locations for Albuquerque City Council runoff election

Early voting starts Nov. 16 and will end on Dec. 4. There will be 8 Early Voting Convenience Centers open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – but all locations will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.

VOTING ABSENTEE

Voters who would like to vote absentee must request an absentee application. There are three ways to request an application:

Fill out the application on BerncoVotes.org and submit it online Download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Clerk's Office Call 505-243-VOTE to request an application and one will be mailed to you

Dec. 2 is the deadline for completed applications to be received in the Clerk's Office.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day is Dec. 7. There will be 16 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.