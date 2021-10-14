East Downtown ART bus station closed starting Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 14, 2021 10:26 AM
Created: October 14, 2021 10:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The East Downtown ART bus station, at Central Ave SE and Walter Street SE, will be closed starting Thursday.
Crews will be working on upgrades to passenger information screens and seating. A canopy will also be installed.
Similar upgrades will start on Oct. 25 at the West Downtown station and on the first week of November at the Old Town station. The stations will be out of service during the time.
Upgrades to the San Pedro platform also started Monday.
Between start and finish, construction on the downtown platforms will take around two months. Work will include new wiring, lighting and the reinstallation of existing electronics.
Passengers are advised to board and exit at the #66 station, near Central and San Pedro Drive SE, in the meantime.
