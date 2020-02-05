East Mountain residents prepare for second round of below zero temperatures

Brett Luna
EDGEWOOD, N.M.- Another cold night in the East Mountains will have people stocking up on fuel and pulling out extra blankets to stay warm.
"It's a mixed blessing. It brings mud but it brings green grass later,” said Christopher Wolthuis, who sells firewood in Edgeood.
The recent winter storm system that brought the snow and cold air has now moved out, but the cold air will stick around again Wednesday night. Temperatures for some parts of the state will fall below zero degrees, with single digits possible in the East Mountains.
"There's a lot of people out here in the East Mountains that don't have gas lines, running water still. They have to haul water and firewood is a main source of heat," Wolthuis said.
Many local residents depend on hard working folks for the firewood they need to keep warm.
"I'll be honest with you, firewood is the hardest dollar I've ever made. With this wood here we have hardwood juniper and that's cut and drag— it's not yarded, it's not stacked for you, it's not backing up and just throwing it in the truck,” Wolthuis said. "You have to earn it. You have to get up and get going for it.
Wolthuis said chopping and selling wood is honest work.
"It's a good feeling to know that you're going out and doing what you're doing for yourself and you're providing for yourself and your family and somebody else's family at the same time," he said.
Wolthuis said he sold two loads of firewood Tuesday and was also clearing people's driveways with his two snow blowers through the night.
