East Mountain residents recover from latest winter snow storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Residents in the East Mountains are still recovering from the latest winter snow storm after receiving over 10 inches of snow.
For some residents, the snow has created some sticky situations.
"Jeep overheated, got stuck, froze a little, was leaking and some guy was walking his dog and decided to help them put a little water in and he even followed my dad and little brother home to make sure that got home safe,” said Erren Cornellier, a clerk at Mr. Gas Mart.
While some drivers in Edgewood braved the snowy driving conditions, others chose to play it safe and stay home.
"I looked out saw it was cold and nasty and said I don't have to go anywhere, so I didn't,” said Edgewood resident Gary Schmidlapp.
Despite the snow dump, residents said this year is nothing compared to the storms they saw last winter.
“Last year it was bad. It did it twice. It didn't go away. Doors were frozen shut and diesel trucks were stuck in our parking lot. It was horrible. This is nothing. I think this is fun snow,” said Margaret Doerr, manager at Mr. Gas Mart.
The warmer temperatures Wednesday helped melt some of the snow, but temperatures are expected to dip into the teens after dusk.
