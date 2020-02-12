East Mountain residents recover from latest winter snow storm

"I looked out saw it was cold and nasty and said I don't have to go anywhere, so I didn't,” said Edgewood resident Gary Schmidlapp.

Despite the snow dump, residents said this year is nothing compared to the storms they saw last winter.

“Last year it was bad. It did it twice. It didn't go away. Doors were frozen shut and diesel trucks were stuck in our parking lot. It was horrible. This is nothing. I think this is fun snow,” said Margaret Doerr, manager at Mr. Gas Mart.

The warmer temperatures Wednesday helped melt some of the snow, but temperatures are expected to dip into the teens after dusk.

