East Mountains preparing for major snowstorm

Brittany Costello
February 18, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The East Mountains could see up to a foot of snow by Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, flurries were spotted near Tijeras.

In addition to the light snow, the wind was howling.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is preparing for potentially treacherous conditions. Trucks are being equipped with salt and cinder mixes to treat the roads.

"With these storms, we can't really put a set time on when they're going to hit so we just want to be ready in case we get a call," said Dominic Gallegos, NMDOT spokesperson.

