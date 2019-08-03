APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 01:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police activity shut down eastbound I-40 at Eubank on Saturday.
Around 1 p.m. Albuquerque police said someone is in custody and the highway is opening up again.
Information is limited at this time.
Eastbound I40 shut down at Eubank for police activity— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) August 3, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
