APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity

APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity

Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 01:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police activity shut down eastbound I-40 at Eubank on Saturday.

Advertisement

Around 1 p.m. Albuquerque police said someone is in custody and the highway is opening up again. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 03, 2019 01:10 PM
Created: August 03, 2019 12:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Following husband's death, Rio Rancho woman realizes dream of becoming pro bodybuilder
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Advertisement




Police: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting
Police: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at Eubank after police activity
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
1 charge tossed against judge in secret recording case
Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals
Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals