EB I-40 reopened at Carlisle after pedestrian killed in crash | KOB 4
EB I-40 reopened at Carlisle after pedestrian killed in crash

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 10, 2020 11:31 AM
Created: March 10, 2020 06:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police closed all eastbound lanes of I-40 near Carlisle because of a deadly crash Monday night. 

According to police, a car hit a pedestrian who was standing on the freeway, killing them. The driver was also hurt and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say it's unclear why the pedestrian walked into the traffic lanes of the interstate.

At this time, police have not released the identities of the driver or the pedestrian. 

 The lanes were reopened shortly after midnight. 


