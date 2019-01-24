1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors
January 24, 2019 08:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed after a semi-truck caught fire after crashing on I-40 near Unser Thursday night.
People reported seeing a fireball at the time of the crash.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 are at a standstill.
This was the second major crash involving a semi Thursday. Two people were killed and another person is in critical condition after semis collided on I-40 near Route 66 Casino.
AFR crews are on scene of another semi- truck accident on I-40. Sadly, one person is confirmed dead on scene. Fire crews and @ABQPOLICE are continuing to investigate the scene. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/QNrgvzPyCg— Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) January 25, 2019
