1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors

1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors Photo: Robbie Sanchez

Joshua Panas
January 24, 2019 08:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed after a semi-truck caught fire after crashing on I-40 near Unser Thursday night.

Advertisement

People reported seeing a fireball at the time of the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 are at a standstill.

This was the second major crash involving a semi Thursday. Two people were killed and another person is in critical condition after semis collided on I-40 near Route 66 Casino. 

Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 24, 2019 08:59 PM
Created: January 24, 2019 08:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

I-40 reopened after deadly crash involving 2 semis
I-40 reopened after deadly crash involving 2 semis
Former governor's bodyguard files lawsuit against NM Dept. of Public Safety
Former governor's bodyguard files lawsuit against NM Dept. of Public Safety
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
District court judge arrested for DWI
District court judge arrested for DWI
Advertisement




1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors
1 person killed in fiery semi crash on I-40 in between Unser and Coors
I-40 reopened after deadly crash involving 2 semis
I-40 reopened after deadly crash involving 2 semis
Suspected thief signs name before stealing from Pawn Shop
Suspected thief signs name before stealing from Pawn Shop
Former governor's bodyguard files lawsuit against NM Dept. of Public Safety
Former governor's bodyguard files lawsuit against NM Dept. of Public Safety
RNC in New Mexico planning for 2020
RNC in New Mexico planning for 2020