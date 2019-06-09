EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian
Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound I-40 is shut down at Unser due to a car crash involving a pedestrian.
Police say drivers should avoid the area.
Information is limited at this time.
