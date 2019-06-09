EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian | KOB 4
EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian

Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019 07:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound I-40 is shut down at Unser due to a car crash involving a pedestrian. 

Police say drivers should avoid the area. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 09, 2019 07:33 PM
Created: June 09, 2019 07:30 PM

