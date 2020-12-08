Economists predict rebound in New Mexico government income

The Associated Press
Created: December 08, 2020 10:50 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State economists are predicting a rebound in New Mexico state government income for the fiscal year that starts in July 2021, on top of a multibillion-dollar financial reserves.
Economists for the Legislature and three state agencies said Tuesday that the state anticipates an increase in general fund revenues of $163 million over current annual spending obligations. That's roughly a 2% increase.
The state is likely to finish the fiscal year in July with $2.4 billion in financial reserves.
That leaves New Mexico well positioned to maintain funding for essential services in public education, public safety, health care and more amid the coronavirus pandemic.
