Economists predict rebound in New Mexico government income | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Economists predict rebound in New Mexico government income

Economists predict rebound in New Mexico government income

The Associated Press
Created: December 08, 2020 10:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State economists are predicting a rebound in New Mexico state government income for the fiscal year that starts in July 2021, on top of a multibillion-dollar financial reserves.

Economists for the Legislature and three state agencies said Tuesday that the state anticipates an increase in general fund revenues of $163 million over current annual spending obligations. That's roughly a 2% increase.

The state is likely to finish the fiscal year in July with $2.4 billion in financial reserves.

That leaves New Mexico well positioned to maintain funding for essential services in public education, public safety, health care and more amid the coronavirus pandemic.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque City council withdraws public health order enforcement ordinance
Albuquerque City council withdraws public health order enforcement ordinance
The Hot Mess restaurant helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Mandy's Farm
The Hot Mess restaurant helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Mandy's Farm
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico