Eddie Garcia: Spring weather here for this week, precipitation possible

Eddie Garcia
Created: March 15, 2022 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week is a week to feel lucky as St. Patrick's Day approaches Thursday – and we could be lucky enough to see some rain.

Temperatures will be warm as we work through Tuesday and Wednesday and the area experiences some spring-like conditions but the weather may be wearing green – for rain – as Thursday rolls around.

Details about what we can expect this week are in the full forecast.

Click the video above to view Eddie Garcia's full mid-Tuesday forecast.


