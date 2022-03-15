Eddie Garcia: Spring weather here for this week, precipitation possible

Eddie Garcia
Created: March 15, 2022 01:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week is a week to feel lucky as St. Patrick's Day approaches Thursday – and we could be lucky enough to see some rain.
Temperatures will be warm as we work through Tuesday and Wednesday and the area experiences some spring-like conditions but the weather may be wearing green – for rain – as Thursday rolls around.
Details about what we can expect this week are in the full forecast.
Click the video above to view Eddie Garcia's full mid-Tuesday forecast.
