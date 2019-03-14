Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded

When Mitzl was told his car couldn't be repaired, store attendants at Mr. Gas Mart reached out to the community for help.

“On behalf of New Mexico and everybody in Edgewood, we all pulled for you,” said Margaret Doerr, a store employee.

They raised more than $3,000.

“’Thank you,’” said Mitzl. “’I mean thank you is not even enough. Thank you, New Mexico. I never expected this.’”

“There's $300 missing from there,” said Doerr.

Mitzl had his own surprise in mind. Turns out Leah Lemmon, the woman who made all this happen, had her own problems.

“We've been very cold,” said Lemmon. “We sleep in our jackets.”

Her and her husband had run out of propane.

“We went ahead and took money out of here and paid for some propane for you,” said Mitzl.

He started that drive to Maryland this afternoon but he said his friendships with those who helped him don't end here. He plans on keeping in touch with them.

“It just reinstalls faith that there are people out there who care and we can all help each other if a person needs it,” said Doerr.