Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Brittany Costello
March 14, 2019 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brad Mitzl's serious health problems sent him on a search across the country to get treatment — until his car broke down at a gas station in Edgewood nearly two weeks ago.
KOB was there Thursday as he was sent on his way with donations and a working car
He loaded up in a car that was donated to him. He was finally able to drive away from this parking lot but not before giving back to the people who made this all possible.
When Mitzl was told his car couldn't be repaired, store attendants at Mr. Gas Mart reached out to the community for help.
“On behalf of New Mexico and everybody in Edgewood, we all pulled for you,” said Margaret Doerr, a store employee.
They raised more than $3,000.
“’Thank you,’” said Mitzl. “’I mean thank you is not even enough. Thank you, New Mexico. I never expected this.’”
“There's $300 missing from there,” said Doerr.
Mitzl had his own surprise in mind. Turns out Leah Lemmon, the woman who made all this happen, had her own problems.
“We've been very cold,” said Lemmon. “We sleep in our jackets.”
Her and her husband had run out of propane.
“We went ahead and took money out of here and paid for some propane for you,” said Mitzl.
He started that drive to Maryland this afternoon but he said his friendships with those who helped him don't end here. He plans on keeping in touch with them.
“It just reinstalls faith that there are people out there who care and we can all help each other if a person needs it,” said Doerr.
Updated: March 14, 2019 07:04 PM
