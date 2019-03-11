Edgewood community rallies behind man whose car broke down while moving across the country
Kassi Nelson
March 11, 2019 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man, who was driving from California to Maryland, is stuck in Edgewood.
Brad Mitzi’s vehicle broke down during his move.
“I was coming up the hill out of Albuquerque and smoke started coming up through my vents, so I pulled over and looked and transmission fluid was pouring out of the pan, down onto the exhaust and the dry shaft,” Mitzi said.
Mitzi has been living out of his car at a gas station for nearly two weeks.
“We've been giving him burritos and things that we sell here,” said Leah Lemmon, a clerk at the gas station. “We're trying to keep his spirits up while we plea to the community for help.”
Mitzi, who has an inoperable brain tumor and problems with his back, was planning to move to Maryland to be closer to John Hopkins Hospital.
After one of the mechanics couldn’t fix Mitzi’s car, the gas station started collecting donations.
“He needs a car, that's what he needs,” Lemmon said.
Despite being in a tough spot, Mitz said he sees a silver lining.
“These people have been nothing but nice, I can't even begin to tell you,” he said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mitzi. Click here to donate.
