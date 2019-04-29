Edgewood horse ranch competes for ASPCA grant

The way it works is to adopt out as many horses as possible to help them find a forever home.

“Our goal is to beat the number of rescues we’ve had during this time period last year, which was 7,” said Michael. “So our hope is to at least double it, if not, successfully accomplish 20 adoptions.”

The deadline to reach their goal is the end of June.

Volunteers have been and will continue to train horses to prepare them to be adopted.

Adoption fees vary depending on the horse’s condition, training, and age.

Michael said there will be several adoption events before the deadline. The next adopt-a-thon is on May 18th. For information on adopting, donating or volunteering, click here.