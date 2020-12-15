Education lawsuit demands internet for New Mexico students | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Education lawsuit demands internet for New Mexico students

Education lawsuit demands internet for New Mexico students

The Associated Press
Created: December 15, 2020 11:14 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawyers representing Native American students say New Mexico is violating a 2018 court order in a landmark education case as attempts to boost internet access and provide learning devices are falling short.

The case covers 80% of the state's students, including Native Americans and those who are low-income or disabled.

Lawyers representing the students say educational opportunities would not have been as inadequate had the state complied with the court order and ensured access to technology for all students.

In a motion filed Tuesday, they asked a court to compel the state to provide laptops and internet to students who still lack them.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
Former Calvary church members accuse church of guilting people into attending services in person
BCSO: EB I-40 reopened after morning closure
BCSO: EB I-40 reopened after morning closure
Multiple law enforcement agencies shoot, kill suspect following vehicle pursuit near Farmington
Multiple law enforcement agencies shoot, kill suspect following vehicle pursuit near Farmington
Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
New Mexico to consider bolstering unemployment funds by pulling from other projects
New Mexico to consider bolstering unemployment funds by pulling from other projects