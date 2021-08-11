Education leaders have high hopes for new school year

"I wanted to see it, you know, you want to see and feel the energy of the first day of school," Elder said. "This is what we do this for, this is fun."

Masks are mandatory, and classroom and cafeteria set-ups for even some of the city's youngest students look quite different than before the pandemic.

"I have seen a dedicated set of principals and teachers that are making school, in person, a safe place," Steinhaus said. "And I'm really proud of them for that. It's hard work but we all know that's what we need."

School leaders have high hopes for this year, starting with keeping students in the classroom.

"We've got to keep our kids safe, and we've got to implement our school programs in a way that we don't have to close the school out," Steinhaus said. "And that's what we're doing, and we're very happy to see all the students wearing masks."