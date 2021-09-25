Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year

Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year

The Associated Press
Created: September 25, 2021 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.N. (AP) — Retirements of teachers and other public education employees in New Mexico spiked by 40% this year, and the pandemic is thought to be one of a number of possible causes for the spike.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Educational Retirement Board reports handling 1,269 applications for July 1 retirement this year, up from 906 the year before and the largest number in seven years.

July 1 is the start of the state fiscal year which often coincides with teacher contracts.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central
APD investigates early morning shooting, 1 injured
APD investigates early morning shooting, 1 injured
APD: Woman doused in gasoline, set on fire
APD: Woman doused in gasoline, set on fire
Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year
Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year
Woman sees burglar leaving home with more than $3,000 worth of electronics
Woman sees burglar leaving home with more than $3,000 worth of electronics