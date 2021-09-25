Education retirements in New Mexico up by 40% this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.N. (AP) — Retirements of teachers and other public education employees in New Mexico spiked by 40% this year, and the pandemic is thought to be one of a number of possible causes for the spike.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Educational Retirement Board reports handling 1,269 applications for July 1 retirement this year, up from 906 the year before and the largest number in seven years.