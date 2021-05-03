Education ruling orders state officials to provide reliable internet to at-risk students

"This was a great order, great rule, winning for the plaintiffs and looking forward to seeing what happens next," said Preston Sanchez, the attorney for the Yazzie plaintiffs.

Cuba Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Sanchez-Griego said this order takes a big weight off districts. With many districts having to pull money from other areas to meet this need, now the responsibility falls onto the state.

"Internet connection in this day and age, even prior to the pandemic, was a basic tool that kids needed, just like a book," Sanchez-Griego said.

The order also will provide school districts with money for digital devices, cellular hotspots and community Wi-Fi locations.