Educational programs at Explora open for registration
Christina Rodriguez
August 21, 2019 08:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — School is back in session, but learning doesn't need to happen inside the classroom.
Mitchell Whittier and Sheldon Hamilton from Explora joined KOB 4 in studio to talk about the programs they offer to youth – even as young as two and a half years old. There's a variety of fall semester programs that are open for registration.
Not only that, but Explora is planning on building a new exhibition space geared toward teens.
The new 8,000-square-foot extension will be named X-Studio and will include a coding lab, maker space, classrooms and a teen lounge. Explora needs $4 million to build X-Studio. They have already raised $3.6 million.
