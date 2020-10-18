Educators concerned over pandemic's impact on teacher vacancies

In a Friday press conference, New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the latest numbers were encouraging, but also acknowledged the concern that COVID-19 could increase those numbers as the school year goes on.

"There certainly is a worry and concern about how this pandemic plays out,” he said.

Stewart said they won’t know how it will play out until they see the latest data heading into the winter and spring months.

"We know that this pandemic is really creating a lot of uncertainty that's out there, and at this point it's hard to predict what the long-term would be,” he said. “Certainly my hope is between all of the work that we're doing both to create as healthy environment as we can to bring our educators back, to be very deliberate about how we do so, and the continued work that we are doing around our educator ecosystem generally—that we'll continue to see the progress that we're making on decreasing the vacancy rate continue into the future"