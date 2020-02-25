Educators learn about new ways to teach STEAM

"We've got graphite circuits, so working with essentially a paint that can be used to light a bulb, light up an LED,” said William Allen, an educator at Explora.

Educators also learned how to sew a circuit with conductive thread. It allows them to light up something that is sewn into fabric.

The goal is for the educators to pass on their knowledge to their students.

“I think that would be fantastic to see more students be excited and see that there are more creative possibilities in the sciences that they are studying,” Allen said.

Lawmakers have taken notice of the work Explora is doing. And to make sure Explora continues its work, it was awarded about $1 million in state and city funds to help create a new 8,000 square foot extension.

The extension, called X-Studio, will be a teen workforce development center that is focused on STEAM.

It will include classrooms, offices, computer labs and exhibition space.