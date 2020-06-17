Educators raise concerns over funding amid COVID-19

The state is receiving $180 million from the CARES Act.

“We're getting about 6.8 million. We're very impoverished area of the state—actually the most impoverished area of the state, and probably some of the least amount of technology available for our schools,” Hyatt said.

Santa Fe Public Schools is getting about $2.5 million, but they expected less regardless.

“Now is the time for courageous and creative action by our policymakers to come up with solutions to generate new revenue,” said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia.

Both superintendents say it’s the families who need support.

“COVID-19 has shed a light on the disparities in outcomes, right, for children of color and poor children, and this exacerbates it,” Garcia said.

The Legislative Finance Committee Vice Chair Patty Lundstrom wants to reassure New Mexico districts that lawmakers will continue investing in schools. She sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“Over the past two years, substantial investments in the education of New Mexico’s kids have been made, nearing $1 billion for K-12. Educating and protecting the health of our kids is paramount for the wellbeing of our state and we will continue building to improve the educational outcomes of our students. Importantly, impact aid is a critical investment in this budget into the districts that are most impacted by the findings in Yazzie-Martinez. The federal Department of Education has determined that the state must provide this funding to districts around the state, particularly districts with a high proportion of Native American students.”

A spokesperson for the governor sent KOB 4 a statement regarding the COVID-19 funding concerns:

"The state's financial circumstances necessitate some difficult reductions in many areas. Both the LFC and executive frameworks reflect that reality. The governor absolutely believes the state should preserve funding for critical below the line programs that support educational equity efforts and try to minimize cuts in other areas of the education budget, and that will be the administration's approach."

The superintendents said they’ve already faced a number of challenges.

“It took us a decade to make up for the cuts from 2008 in our last recession. We can't afford to lose another generation of children. We need to continue to invest in our future,” Garcia said.

“Well I think one of the things I haven't heard much about lately is the permanent fund. Sometimes it's referred to as the rainy day fund. When I look around, I'm seeing people pass away from the virus, people with serious health conditions from the virus, people losing their jobs–students can't even come back to school yet. And it doesn't seem like people are seeing that this is a rainy day. We're in the middle of a hurricane here,” Hyatt said.