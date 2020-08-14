Eerie Enchantment: Owner of Albuquerque bed & brew says he's witnessed paranormal activity

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: August 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new bed and brew at the corner of 12th Street and Sawmill Road has a long, complicated and paranormal past.
Historians say the Sawmill neighborhood was incorporated at the turn of the century — when it became Albuquerque’s center of industrial production.
Workers needed a watering hole and a place to let loose, so the Gonzales family built a saloon that would later become the Painted Lady Bed & Brew.
"So for the past 130-140 years or so, there’s been thousands of people who have come through here either nightly — who worked here, who lived here — temporarily," said Jesse Herron, owner of the Painted Lady Bed & Brew.
Pat Garret and Billy the Kid were among the visitors.
Herron said he wasn't expecting to experience paranormal activity when he purchased the property.
"This is not the sort of fun Casper, the friendly ghost haunting," he said. "This is something that is going to require attention. Like, no one can go on living like this."
Herron said psychics and a Buddhist priestess visited the property to try and release the troubled souls.
"She said there are three spirits in here and two of them are female. And I’m going to help them cross over," Herron said. "And then she said there’s one who’s a man who’s very angry, and he’s not going to go. He’s refusing to go. He hides in the corner, and she points to this corner. She said he hides right there, and he’s not leaving."
Herron believes dealing with a presence like that is the exact kind of interaction that continues to fuel the properties paranormal close encounters.
"I can tell you, especially as someone who’s lived here and who immediately felt attracted to it, there definitely is something about this property that just draws you in. There’s something special about it," he said.
