Eerie Enchantment: Owner of Albuquerque bed & brew says he's witnessed paranormal activity

Pat Garret and Billy the Kid were among the visitors.

Herron said he wasn't expecting to experience paranormal activity when he purchased the property.

"This is not the sort of fun Casper, the friendly ghost haunting," he said. "This is something that is going to require attention. Like, no one can go on living like this."

Herron said psychics and a Buddhist priestess visited the property to try and release the troubled souls.

"She said there are three spirits in here and two of them are female. And I’m going to help them cross over," Herron said. "And then she said there’s one who’s a man who’s very angry, and he’s not going to go. He’s refusing to go. He hides in the corner, and she points to this corner. She said he hides right there, and he’s not leaving."

Herron believes dealing with a presence like that is the exact kind of interaction that continues to fuel the properties paranormal close encounters.

"I can tell you, especially as someone who’s lived here and who immediately felt attracted to it, there definitely is something about this property that just draws you in. There’s something special about it," he said.