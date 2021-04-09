Effort advances to recall Cowboys for Trump founder | KOB 4

Effort advances to recall Cowboys for Trump founder

The Associated Press
Created: April 09, 2021 11:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state district court judge says an effort can move ahead to try and recall Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his seat as an Otero County commissioner on accusations of using public office for personal gain.

District Court Judge Manuel Arrieta on Thursday ruled in favor of a group of recall petitioners who say that Griffin repeatedly abused his authority and should be subject to a recall election this year.

Griffin called the allegations frivolous, baseless and politically motivated.

He left the court proceedings abruptly to rejoin a county commission meeting and didn’t return.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

