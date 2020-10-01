Effort underway to provide more connections to people in senior care facilities

“We've all been used to face-to-face visits, we've all been used to hugs, we've all been used to see our loved ones eye-to eye,” said Hotrum-Lopez. “That's not going to happen for a while.”

As the state steps up, so is the city.

“We are seeing an incredible increase in those that are needing our meal services. We have expanded our home delivery meal program,” said Anna Sanchez, Director of the Department of Senior Affairs for the City of Albuquerque.

Sanchez said they've served more than 350,000 meals from March to September. That's an increase of 137% from that same time last year when they served 150,000 meals.

Zackary Quintero, the state's Long-term Care Ombudsman, said there's an effort to bring a bigger sense of community to residents of senior care facilities. Some guest have been greeted to socially-distant Mariachis.

They are hoping to put on a Halloween-themed event for several centers in.

To become an Ombudsman volunteer call 1-866-451-2901 or visit the state website for Aging & Long-term Services.