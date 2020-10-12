Efforts to free Clifton White spread overseas

“Free Clifton White” photos have been making their rounds on social media from overseas. Guerrero said it’s because his story is resonating with others.

“And that's why the work that we do is critical and important. When we go out and cop watch, and we hold police accountable, when they don't even follow their own rules, which is what happened that night,” she said.

Back in June, police said they were looking for someone recklessly shooting from a vehicle when Clifton White showed up on scene.

White was later taken into custody for violating his parole which, according to Guerrero, was politically motivated. Now, she’s working to draw attention to an unjust system.

"I think it's important, you know, that systemic racism gets called out,” she said.

Guerrero said that's the message that resonates with people across the world.

"It was so powerful to know how much, and how far a reach Clifton's story has gotten and that it's inspired others,” she said.