Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
|
KOB Web Staff
March 28, 2019 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former manager at a popular northeast Albuquerque eatery is behind bars accused of embezzling more than $100,000.
46-year-old Cheryl Poitevint is accused of taking $172,832 from The Egg and I, on Menaul near Louisiana, from January 2014 through November 2018.
According to a criminal complaint, the owners and their accountant found the money was missing after comparing sales reports to cash deposits that were supposed to have been made at the bank.
The complaint shows that after looking into their records and determining the amount missing, they found that on the days Poitevint was working she either did not make the cash deposit or did not deposit the full amount of money made that day.
Police say Poitevint confessed to taking the money for about one year because she was "broke."
Poitevint has since been fired. She is facing a charge of embezzlement over $20,000.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 28, 2019 12:48 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 11:07 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved