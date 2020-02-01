Eight homicides in Albuquerque last month | KOB 4
Eight homicides in Albuquerque last month

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 01, 2020 09:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque saw a record-high 82 homicides in 2019 and so far KOB 4 has covered eight homicides in 2020.

That’s the same number of homicides as in January 2019.

Mayor Tim Keller said he is trying to decrease the number of crimes including homicides by increasing APD’s manpower. He said he wants to add 100 new officers a year.

“So far we are actually on track,” Mayor Keller said. “But it takes a long time to do that entire process of training, recruiting, and getting folks actually out on the field."

The mayor has launched several programs to combat violent offenses.

One program, the Metro 15, has already led to the arrest of 20 different suspects.

"We're dedicating a lot of manpower to this initiative. The release of this information goes not just to one unit that's an apprehension unit, it goes to everybody," said APD Chief Mike Geier.

The program targets repeat offenders with violent tendencies and cases that are ready to be prosecuted.

APD has only arrested one person connected to this year’s homicides14-year-old Jevyn Steadman.

A spokesperson for APD said Steadman turned himself in at the southeast substation on Thursday.


