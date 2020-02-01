Eight homicides in Albuquerque last month

The mayor has launched several programs to combat violent offenses.

One program, the Metro 15, has already led to the arrest of 20 different suspects.

"We're dedicating a lot of manpower to this initiative. The release of this information goes not just to one unit that's an apprehension unit, it goes to everybody," said APD Chief Mike Geier.

The program targets repeat offenders with violent tendencies and cases that are ready to be prosecuted.

APD has only arrested one person connected to this year’s homicides—14-year-old Jevyn Steadman.

A spokesperson for APD said Steadman turned himself in at the southeast substation on Thursday.