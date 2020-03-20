Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 20, 2020 01:03 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight more people have received a positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). So far, 43 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 

The latest cases include: 

  • A Bernalillo County female in her teens
  • 2 Bernalillo County men in their 40s
  • A Doña Ana County man in his 20s
  • A McKinley County man in his 30s
  • A Sandoval County female in her teens
  • A Sandoval County man in his 80s
  • A Taos County woman in her 70s

All of the new cases announced Friday are travel-related or from contact with a previously reported positive case, besides the McKinley County case which is still under investigation. 

There have been positive cases in the following counties: 

  • Bernalillo County: 23
  • Doña Ana County: 1
  • McKinley County: 1
  • Sandoval County: 6
  • San Miguel County: 1
  • Santa Fe County: 7
  • Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 2

The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

Over 3,000 New Mexicans have been tested for the virus

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 


