Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19

Bernalillo County: 23

Doña Ana County: 1

McKinley County: 1

Sandoval County: 6

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 7

Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 2

The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

Over 3,000 New Mexicans have been tested for the virus.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.