Eight-year-old Albuquerque girl becomes published author with first book

"I just want her to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to," said Alicia.

Ashley expressed interest in sharing the book with other kids so Alicia encouraged her daughter to publish it.

"In her mind, we could probably make copies you know on paper but I'm like, no we can actually get your book published. She's like, 'Really?' and I'm like, 'Yeah'," Alicia recalled.

Now, "The Bear and Winter" is published and can be found on Amazon and Apple Books and in Barnes and Noble and Target.

Ashley hopes this book will be the first of more in the future.

"I kind of had this idea where Sarah meets friends in the spring," Ashley said.

