Elderly couple survives Albuquerque house fire

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 19, 2020 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An elderly couple is reportedly being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at their house early Saturday morning. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it responded to a call at a home near Academy and Eubank around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, firefighters said an elderly man told them that his wife was still inside. Firefighters managed to pull her to safety. 

The couple was taken to UNM Hospital for treatment, but they are expected to survive. 

AFR reports that the fire was under control around 2 a.m. 

No firefighters were injured. 


