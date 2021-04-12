Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 12, 2021 04:29 PM
Created: April 12, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Eldorado High School will close for two weeks after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will begin April 13, according to district officials.

During the closure, students will move to virtual learning. All practices, activities and competitions have been canceled during the two-week shutdown.

The district reports that Eldorado High School had Rapid Responses on March 29, April 2, April 6 and April 10. Four Rapid Responses over a two-week period results in the closure of a school or business. 

