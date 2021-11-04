Elected judge says pain medication led to odd behavior during online forum

KOB 4 spoke with Albert to find out and she tells us it was the result of pain medication she took after dental surgery.

"That morning I had several hours of dental work, several root canals," Albert said. “I was given opioid medication for severe pain that day and I had a reaction to it because I have never taken that medication before."

At the start of the forum, Albert said she felt OK, but it progressively got worse.



"I had really some kind of, I don't know, psychotic episode or something and I totally was not myself," Albert said. "I take this position extremely seriously."

Albert said she wishes she did not participate in the forum but felt citizens would think she was lazy or didn’t care about the community by not participating.



Albert, again, said she takes this position very seriously and her coworkers KOB 4 spoke with agree.