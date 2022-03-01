Election Day: 2022 municipal officer election results

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's Election Day for municipalities that did not opt into the regular local election.
Residents in Rio Rancho, Roswell and Española will be choosing their next mayor. More than two dozen cities and towns will have something on the ballot.
In Rio Rancho, voters will make their pick for mayor. There are also three city council seats on the ballot. In the mayoral race, incumbent Gregg Hull is looking to land his third term as mayor. He's up against retired Air Force veteran and racial equity activist Barbara Jordan and Jaclyn Wilhite, a Rio Rancho High School graduate who studied ecology at UNM.
In Roswell, four candidates are facing off in the mayoral race. Mayor Dennis Kintigh is seeking a third term. He's running against former state Sen. Tim Jennings, magazine editor Guy Malone, and Eva Tellez.
