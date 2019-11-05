Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 05, 2019 06:50 AM
Created: November 05, 2019 06:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County is preparing for a busy Election Day. As of 7 a.m., 69 polling locations are open for the first ever consolidated election in New Mexico.
Thousands have already cast their ballots thanks to early voting.
Voters in Albuquerque will vote on a $128 million general bond package, plus bond votes for Rio Rancho and Albuquerque school districts. Some APS school board positions will also be decided Tuesday.
The Albuquerque City Council race will be heating up – with candidates running in District 2, 4, 6 and 8. Brad Winter of District 4 is the only current councilor not running to keep his spot this year.
Santa Fe will also be voting on some new city councilors, but only two of the four district races are competitive. Incumbent councilors Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal are running unopposed, which means only voters in District 2 and 4 will have to make a selection for city councilor.
Voters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe can use public transportation to get to the polls for free – ABQ Ride and Santa Fe Ride services are free for Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to find nearby polling locations and a sample ballot.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company