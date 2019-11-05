Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot

Santa Fe will also be voting on some new city councilors, but only two of the four district races are competitive. Incumbent councilors Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal are running unopposed, which means only voters in District 2 and 4 will have to make a selection for city councilor.

Voters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe can use public transportation to get to the polls for free – ABQ Ride and Santa Fe Ride services are free for Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to find nearby polling locations and a sample ballot.