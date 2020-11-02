Election Day voting now open in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 03, 2020 08:55 AM
Created: November 02, 2020 05:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Polls in New Mexico are open for the 2020 General Election.
This year, voters are required to wear a mask inside polling locations. Social distancing will also be observed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
People who have not returned their absentee ballot are encouraged to take it to a polling location. Absentee ballots will only be counted if they are returned to a polling location or a county clerk's office by 7 p.m.
Numerous important races are on the ballot, including:
People can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A person who is in line prior to 7 p.m. will also be able to vote.
A photo ID is not required to vote in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday morning, overall voter turnout has reached 789,567 — with a record-shattering 320,466 New Mexicans who voted absentee.
Voter Resources
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company