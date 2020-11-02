Election Day voting now open in New Mexico | KOB 4
ALERT > Polls are open until 7 p.m. Find a voting location near you.
Advertisement

Election Day voting now open in New Mexico

Election Day voting now open in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 03, 2020 08:55 AM
Created: November 02, 2020 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Polls in New Mexico are open for the 2020 General Election.

This year, voters are required to wear a mask inside polling locations. Social distancing will also be observed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. 

Advertisement

People who have not returned their absentee ballot are encouraged to take it to a polling location. Absentee ballots will only be counted if they are returned to a polling location or a county clerk's office by 7 p.m.

Numerous important races are on the ballot, including: 

  • U.S. President
  • U.S. Senate
  • U.S. House of Representatives (District 1, 2, 3)
  • Local House & Senate Races
  • County-level races

People can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A person who is in line prior to 7 p.m. will also be able to vote.

A photo ID is not required to vote in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday morning, overall voter turnout has reached 789,567 — with a record-shattering 320,466 New Mexicans who voted absentee.

Voter Resources 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
WB I-40 closed at Coors after fatal crash
WB I-40 closed at Coors after fatal crash
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
4 Investigates: List reveals ‘alarming’ picture of police misconduct in New Mexico
4 Investigates: List reveals ‘alarming’ picture of police misconduct in New Mexico
Advertisement


Election Day voting now open in New Mexico
Election Day voting now open in New Mexico
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
State officials rebut new report that says nursing homes are facing PPE shortage
State officials rebut new report that says nursing homes are facing PPE shortage
Chicago Pizza Kitchen helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the Boys & Girls Club
Chicago Pizza Kitchen helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the Boys & Girls Club
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election