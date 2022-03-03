Election official warns residents about door-to-door canvas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top election regulator and prosecutor are warning residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be wary of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday that many Otero County residents have been caught off guard as they are approached by canvassers. She and Attorney General Hector Balderas encouraged voters to report any possible harassment.