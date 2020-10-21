Election officials may need backup poll workers

Curtas explained a majority of the poll workers are senior citizens, which are most at risk of catching the virus. Therefore, there’s a push to get some younger folks to sign up.

Being a poll worker is not volunteer work. Each county has a different pay rate, but Curtas said there’s another reason the youth should sign up.

“This is the way that you really get people involved into democracy early and especially young people. If you do something like start to vote, work the polls, knock on doors—something like that—you are likely to do that for the rest of your life,” he said.

To apply to become a poll worker, click here.