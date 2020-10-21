Election officials may need backup poll workers

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following the primaries, the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks teamed up for a statewide outreach to get as many poll workers as possible.
Alex Curtas, the spokesperson for the SOS, said many of the usual poll workers were concerned with COVID-19. However, he said most counties have met their goals.
Bernalillo and Sandoval counties are good to go. Some folks are even on the waitlist, but some clerks could still be looking for backups.
“There is still a concern that poll workers will drop out. They may have thought that they felt OK to work a poll during election day but then decide they don’t want to,” said Curtas. “Maybe they got sick or got symptoms of COVID.”
Curtas explained a majority of the poll workers are senior citizens, which are most at risk of catching the virus. Therefore, there’s a push to get some younger folks to sign up.
Being a poll worker is not volunteer work. Each county has a different pay rate, but Curtas said there’s another reason the youth should sign up.
“This is the way that you really get people involved into democracy early and especially young people. If you do something like start to vote, work the polls, knock on doors—something like that—you are likely to do that for the rest of your life,” he said.
To apply to become a poll worker, click here.
