Election officials see smooth day of voting, record voter turnout | KOB 4
Election officials see smooth day of voting, record voter turnout

Tommy Lopez
Created: November 03, 2020 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A record number of New Mexicans voted this year, many by early or absentee ballot. Election officials said voting went smoothly other than a few small technical issues.

Across the metro area, voters experienced short wait times to cast their vote.

Many voters, like Fernando Sanchez, realized they were part of history.

"It's actually pretty good. Sometimes we have to go for whatever's best for the county,” Sanchez said. “No line. No nothing. Done within 20 minutes.”

As for any possible civil unrest, it’s been quiet so far in Downtown Albuquerque. Crews did, however, put up roadblocks on Central and 4th after a few Biden supporters gathered then started driving around. A few Trump supports also gathered to show their support.

APD said they’re prepared to handle whatever comes their way following the election.
 


