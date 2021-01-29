Electric buses to be on Albuquerque streets

"We want to see how it does on terrain, how it does with a full load, how it does with different temperatures going up and down hills," said Danny Holcomb, Transit Department Director.

The city anticipates the bus will run about 150 to 175 miles a day on one charge.

The new buses are different from the ART buses that were sent back after the city said they failed safety standards.

"They were basically a brand new design," said Rick De Reyes of ABQ Ride. "In this case, this is Proterra. It's a different manufacturer. These are all over the country."

The city plans on buying five more of the virtually emission free Proterra buses by the end of the year.

"We've looked at several buses this go around, and we feel this is the best bus we can get for our money, and we're excited about this one," Holcomb said.

Money to buy the buses is coming from federal Transit Administration grants.

