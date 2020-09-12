Electric Playhouse hosts New Mexico United watch party

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Electric Playhouse in Albuquerque hosted a COVID-safe watch party for the New Mexico United game Saturday.
“We love United so we are super excited to, since we can't see them in person, be with some people and celebrate their success,” said Amanda Aragon, an attendee.
Electric Playhouse has implemented COVID safe practices like checking temperatures, having guests wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking, and having the tables spaced out.
“So if they decide to stand and cheer they're at least a good distance, ten plus feet away from those around them,” said John-Mark Collins, CEO and founder of Electric Playhouse.
Electric Playhouse said they will continue to host these watch parties for the remainder of the season, as long as the state doesn’t close down indoor dining again.
“Hopefully as things open up, as we get further into fall, and they get into playoffs we might expand them, but we'll play and see. We'll at least have this opportunity for the next four games which I think is the end of the season,” Collins said.
Electric Playhouse is currently open to a limited number of people and reservations are required. For more information, click here.
